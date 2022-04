Places like city and county offices, schools and colleges are closed.

TEXAS, USA — April 17 is Easter, meaning several locations will be closed ahead of the holiday for Good Friday.

City and county offices around the Permian Basin will be closed.

Trash/waste disposal schedules will be off for the week. Emergency personnel will still be on hand.

Additionally, colleges like Odessa College and UTPB have announced they will be shut down as well.