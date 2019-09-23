MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Commissioners will be honoring the late Midland Police Officer Nathan Heidelberg by designating a portion of highway with a new name.

Commissioners approved a resolution to designate a portion of Farm to Market 307 the "Nathan Hayden Heidelberg Memorial Highway".

The area will stretch from Interstate 20 to FM 1379.

Commissioners chose the location because it symbolically connects Heidelberg's home and family as well as his dedication to law enforcement. It will also link to his burial site in Greenwood and the Midland Police Department's firing range.

"This needed to be done," said Midland County Judge Terry Johnson.

"I'm glad to see Midland County do this for Mister Heidelberg. He deserved it and it'd be an honor for the family, it'd be an honor for the police department, it'd be an honor for all of Midland County for this to be a place."

This project will be funded by private donations.

