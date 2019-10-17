MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland received a special visitor on October 16.

Abigail Arias is a six year old from Freeport, Texas who has big dreams of becoming a police officer. However, when she was four years old she was diagnosed with terminal cancer in both her lungs.

To help fulfill her dream, the Freeport Police Department swore her in as an honorary peace officer back in February. Departments across the nation then opened their doors to her, swearing her in as an honorary officer for dozens of cities.

Abigail visit Midland on Wednesday, and while she has been to cities all over the United States, the Arias family says the West Texas welcome was one of the largest they've seen so far.

"It's a special moment to see so many first responders, police officers, fire department here in Midland-Odessa who took time out of their own day to be here for Abigail and to recognize her. It's a proud moment," said Ruben Arias, Abigail's father.

Despite her diagnoses, Abigail is in good spirits and is working hard to fight against the "bad guys" in her lung.

Officer Abigail has been an inspiration to many, particularly the officers of the Freeport Police Department where she was first sworn in as an officer.

On Wednesday the family asked for prayers as they prepared to enter Abigail into hospice care.

