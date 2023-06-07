Odessa's 'Battle of the Badges' Blood Drive to begin on June 7

Odessa Police and Odessa Fire will be coming together to donate blood and challenge residents to donate as well.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police and Fire Departments will be participating in the city's 'Battle of the Badges' Blood Drive.

Vitalant said blood drives like these are essential to communities like the Permian Basin with the challenge of maintaining a robust blood supply for the summer months. Both departments have challenged the community to step up and donate. People will be given a special 'Battle of the Badges' t-shirt if they donate blood.

The blood drive begins at the Odessa Fire & Rescue located at 1100 West 2nd St. from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the central classroom on June 7. On June 8, the drive will continue at the Odessa Police Department building located at 205 North Grant St. from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There will be two additional drives the following week to end the competition at the old Regal Cinema location at Music City Mall. Those drives will take place on June 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and on June 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.