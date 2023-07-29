Odessans went back in time at the "Back to the 90s Resource Fair"

The purpose of the fair was to show people not only what Resources Workforce Solutions has to offer, but also what resources other organizations in the community off

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — Workforce Solutions Permian Basin held their "Back to the 90s" Resource Fair today.

The purpose of the fair was to show people not only what Resources Workforce Solutions has to offer, but also what resources other organizations in the community offer as well.

All this with a 90s theme for all the music and decorations at the fair.

"So with Workforce Solutions, we offer scholarship opportunities, employment opportunities, as well as childcare," Diana Meza, Business Service Regional Manager of Workforce Solutions said, "So we want to bring that all together and just really highlight what we have to offer for them. So if we could just bring it all together all in one, I think that would be amazing."