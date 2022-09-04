Odessans for Education begin volunteer door-to-door neighborhood canvassing efforts

The organization hopes to inform voters about the Ector County ISD bond election taking place on May 7.

ODESSA, Texas — With the big school bond proposal planned for the Ector county ballot next month, one local group is showing its support by informing and canvassing around the community.

On Saturday morning, Odessans for Education kicked off their volunteer door-to-door neighborhood canvassing efforts for the May 7th Ector County ISD bond election.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Lorraine Perryman, Co-chair for Odessans for Education. She said they hope to make a difference one person at a time.

"One on one is the way that we learn and we get motivated," said Perryman. "This is all about supporting our kids and giving them what they deserve by providing a strong economic and educational base for our community moving forward."

There are two propositions. One is focusing on maintenance and repairs for existing buildings as well as upgrading technology in the school. The second proposition is dedicated towards the building of a third high school.

Perryman said a new building is much needed since there has not been one built in a long time.

"Our schools are overcrowded," Perryman said. "We have not built a new high school since 1959 in Odessa, Texas. Eisenhower was president in 1959 to put it in perspective."

So how is the organization reaching the right people around the community? Perryman said they are using every available resource they have including an app called E-canvas.

"It follows where you are, and it tells you the houses that are registered voters," Perryman said. "Those are the ones you stop at and share this information."

Perryman hopes everyone gets informed and makes the decision to head to the polls.

"There are not other big items in this election," Perryman said. "There aren't going to be people going out because they are there to vote for another issue, so we have to instill in people the importance of making that vote happen."