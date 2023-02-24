Odessa YMCA reopens pool after renovations

During the event, visitors can tour the facilities, swim in the renovated pool, check out the newly updated aerobic rooms and enjoy refreshments and door prizes.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Family YMCA is holding a grand reopening for its swimming pool.

The pool has been closed since 2022 for renovations and roof repairs.

This all-day community event will be held on Feb. 24. It will be free and open to the public with no charge for day passes.

During the event, visitors can tour the facilities, swim in the renovated pool, check out the newly updated aerobic rooms and enjoy refreshments and door prizes.

In celebration of the reopening, the Y will be holding a special February promo. Current members can bring a guest for free, and new members will receive 20% off if they join before Mar. 1.