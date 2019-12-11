ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — DPS is investigating after a three-vehicle crash resulted in a woman's death.

Officers say the accident took place on State Highway 302 and FM 1936, just two and a half miles west of Odessa.

Just before 5 a.m., Mryna Renteria-Morales, 48, was traveling south on FM 1936. She was driving a Nissan Rogue.

Officers determined Renteria-Morales disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of SH 302 and FM 1936.

When she entered the intersection, she collided with two Ford trucks traveling west on SH 302.

Renteria-Morales was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Another driver suffered non-incapactitating injuries and was taken to Medical Center Hospital, while the third driver was uninjured.

