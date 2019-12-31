ODESSA, Texas — Surrounded by a loving church community, friends and family, Lola David celebrated a complete century of life today.
While people are celebrating a new decade on New Years Eve, David will be celebrating a new century.
The Odessan is a longtime member of Crossroads Church and that's where the cake was cut Tuesday morning.
Not only that, but she was the founder of a line dancing class and participated up until 3 years ago when she got a hip replacement.
The parishioners gave her a cake with 100 candles this morning to honor her life since 1919.
David said she's been blessed with good health.
"My memory is really pretty good for my age, I think. And so do the doctors … I don't see a doctor but once every 6 months unless its something else," David said.
Memory and all, David says she's loved her life.
"I've had it all. I've gone from … the horse and buggy days clear through everything," she said.
Only 0.0173% of Americans live until 100 years of age, making David truly special.
