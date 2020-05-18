An Odessa woman was killed in a pedestrian-involved incident on Highway 385 Sunday night.

According to officials, a 20-year-old male was driving northbound on Highway 385 about five miles south of Odessa.

A pedestrian, a 37-year-old female, was in the middle of the highway when she was struck.

The driver tried to swerve and avoid the collision, according to the accident report. He was unhurt and was wearing a seat belt.

The victim was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she was pronounced dead.