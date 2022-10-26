Odessa woman arrested on Child Endangerment charges

The residence of Kitrena Pettigrew was deemed unsafe and unreasonably dangerous for the children living there.

ODESSA, Texas — 39-year-old Kitrena Pettigrew of Odessa has been arrested on Child Endangerment.

On October 20, an OPD officer arrived at the residence of Pettigrew after one of the children living there was found in the streets that day. When the officer got to the residence, she heard a woman fall and state that she could not get up and needed help.

When the officer went inside the residence, she found the woman on the ground and assisted her by getting the woman's walker. The officer immediately noticed the smell of the residence and could hardly breathe due to the odor of feces and urine. There were four dogs, a cat and multiple gerbils in the residence at that time.

As the officer continued to go from room to room, she noticed how dirty and dangerous the living situation. There were large amounts of trash, feces and prescription drugs throughout the residence. After seeing the living conditions of this residence, the OPD officer dispatched Adult Protective Services, Children Protective Services, OPD Animal Control and OPD Detectives to come to the residence for assistance purposes.

Pettigrew was eventually interviewed about her residence and later taken into custody on Child Endangerment charges.