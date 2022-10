Citizens near Clements, Roxanna, West and Anne may be impacted.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning customers they might experience low pressure due to a water main break Wednesday.

Those most impacted will be near the 1100 block of Roxanna, the 1100 block of West Avenue, the 300-400 blocks of Anne and the 300 block of E. Clements.

At this time the city has not provided an estimated time of restoration for customers.