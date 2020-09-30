City of Odessa resuming water service disconnections for unpaid bills

The city is encouraging customer to reach out to work out an agreement for unpaid bills

ODESSA, Texas — It's time to pay those unpaid water bills in Odessa!

For seven months, since the start of the pandemic, the City of Odessa took the initiative to suspend water disconnections for residents struggling to pay their bills.

This will change starting October 19 as service disconnections for unpaid bills resume.

City officials say residents will not be on the hook right away, but they need to get the conversation started for payment arrangements by October 12 to avoid disconnections.