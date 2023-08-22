Odessa teenager booked into Ector County Jail as an adult on murder charge

This incident dates back to a shooting that occurred on December 19, 2022 where then 19-year-old Jeremiah Padilla had been shot and succumbed to his injuries.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa teenager has been certified as an adult and "Capable of Standing Trail" for a murder that occurred back in December 2022.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to 13953 Firewater Trail in regard to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, deputies found then 19-year-old Jeremiah Padilla with a gunshot wound. He would later succumb to his injuries at the scene.

Then on March, 14, 2023, a search warrant was executed by the ECSO Criminal Investigation Division in the 1300 Block of Whitaker related to the shooting incident from back in December 2022. A male Juvenile, now 17-year-old Khaleel Ashton Burford, was arrested at that time and sent to the Ector County Youth Center.

On August 21, 2023, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said that Burford had a hearing in the County Court at Law #1 where he was certified as an adult.

Burford was then booked into the Ector County Jail that same day. On August 22, 2023, Burford was released from jail after posting bond.