Odessa teen dies after overdosing on Oxycodone

OPD responded to four Oxycodone overdoses over the weekend.

ODESSA, Texas — One teen is dead following a string of overdoses over the weekend in Odessa.

According to OPD, four people overdosed on Oxycodone. The identities have not been released at this time, and there are no details about the other three available including conditions or ages.

The pills recovered by the police were reportedly fraudulent and potentially had other dangerous narcotics mixed with them.

OPD is encouraging parents to discuss drugs and the dangers of them with their teens, particularly Oxycodone or M30.