Odessa Teen Court Assistant Coordinator releases statement after being fired from position

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa City Councilmember At-Large Denise Swanner announced on Facebook Wednesday that she was fired from her position as Assistant Coordinator with the Odessa Teen Court Program.

She said she was told her supervisor was pressured into firing her, with her council seat cited as a conflict of interest. Swanner said she does not know whether that pressure was politically motivated.

However, she claims that she never violated any state conflict laws and regulations in her 2 years of service on the council.

While Swanner said she sees the termination as a private matter, she said a “local activist” and a reporter are “forcing this issue into the public discussion.”

She closed her statement by wishing the teen court the best and saying she will continue to focus on serving Odessans.