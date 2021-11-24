Odessa tattoo artist designs t-shirts to support Andrews marching band after crash

The proceeds go entirely to the Andrews High School band.

ODESSA, Texas — The community of Andrews is doing everything they can to help those impacted by the deadly bus crash last week on I-20.

The charter buses were carrying Andrews High School marching band students. Three people died and 14 more were injured.

This week, t-shirts are being made and sold to help the victims.

“I designed some shirts as a fundraiser to help those in the tragedy that happened," Edgar Armendariz, Black Cat Tattoo Company Owner, said.

The tragedy involving the Andrews High School band is especially personal to Edgar.

“Unfortunately, my nephew was on there," Armendariz said. "He just has some cuts and I believe he does have some doctor visits and stuff, but I thank God that he is okay."

As the Andrews community works to heal, Edgar thought he might use his gift to help the process.

“I think when they see people wearing these shirts it's going to remind everybody, they are not alone with what happened," Armendariz said. "Not just Andrews or Odessa… just West Texas in general. You know, we’re all a big community.”

A community that wastes no time to get involved. Edgar has already sold close to 100 shirts.

“I’m glad the shirts are moving and high in demand, but I was really surprised they took off so fast," Armendariz said.

The proceeds go entirely to the Andrews High School band.

Edgar is hoping the funds can ease the burden on families who are paying out of pocket for medical and travel expenses.

So where can you get a t-shirt?

You can purchase them for $20 at the National Bank of Andrews. Because of high demand, there could be a wait on getting your t-shirt.