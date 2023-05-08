Odessa Student Crime Stoppers member appointed to Texas Crime Stoppers Council

Cooper Aranda is a senior at Odessa High School and is the first student in the history of Texas Crime Stoppers to be appointed to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Student Crime Stoppers member, Cooper Aranda has been appointed to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council and took the oath of office on Friday.

Aranda started his journey with the Odessa Crime Stoppers back in sixth grade as a member of their student program. He's now a senior at Odessa High School and is the student advisor to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council.

Aranda is the first student in the history of Texas Crime Stoppers to be appointed to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council.