ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa High School student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ector County ISD officials learned that this student tested positive Monday night.

This person was one of the athletes taking part in the school's UIL strength and conditioning program.

Right now, the athlete is in quarantine, and will need a written release from a doctor in order to return.

The other players and coaches have been informed and are taking the precautions recommended by the CDC.

As result, all summer strength and conditioning work on the OHS campus is suspended for at least 14 days.

