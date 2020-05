ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire just before 6 p.m. Monday evening.

The fire occurred at Gold Apartments, located at 2005 Kermit Hwy.

Fire Investigators believe the cause of the fire to be intentional, and it is being investigated as an arson.

Investigators also reported there were no injuries.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact the Odessa Fire Marshal at (432) 257-0521.