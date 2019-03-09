ODESSA, Texas — Just two days removed from a deadly rampage that left 7 innocent people dead and dozens more injured, people were out and about on September 2.

From mowing lawns, pumping gas, to driving down the same route of 42nd Street traveled by the gunman on his shooting spree-life could stall no longer in the Permian Basin.

Though for some people like Dustin Chandler who stopped at the Stripes to fill up his tank, leaving the security of his home did come with some hesitation.

"Just getting out in general a little bit, but overall I just feel like you can't let anybody dictate how you live your life," said Chandler.

For law enforcement, work hasn't stopped as investigations continued.

"We've been on high alert since this happened and the entire city has been on edge," said Cpl. Steve LeSueur of the Odessa Police Department.

In the afternoon of September 2, Odessa's Police Chief Michael Gerke held a press conference.

The chief provided an updated timeline to the shooter's movement during his shooting spree, as well as confirming the suspect had been fired from his job just hours before the rampage.

He also provided peculiar details involving a series of phone calls from the suspect to local police departments and the FBI tip lines of incoherent ramblings, though no threats were made.

The new details came at the hands of more than a dozen investigations that were ongoing through the city.

The number of active crime scenes had shrunk down to two by September 2.

During the response to the rampage, officials say there were as many as 135 F.B.I agents in the Permian Basin, as well as full staff working extended shifts from all local law enforcement agencies.

Officials say once the investigations are complete, police presence will scale down.

RELATED: Here are the victims of the Permian Basin shooting

RELATED: VERIFY: GoFundMe hoaxes circulating in the aftermath of the Odessa shooting

RELATED: 'Love you all dearly' | Mother of injured West Texas toddler shares emotional post