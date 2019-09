Students at Odessa High School wore yellow for their first day back at school to honor the lives that were taken over the weekend, especially one of their own, Leilah Hernandez.

Schools across Texas joined in, wearing yellow as a way to send hope and support to their brothers and sisters in Odessa.

William Gravitt Jr. High Congratulations to Nancy and Hector Cantu on winning the $100 Amazon... card donated by Estacado Federal Credit Union. BGJH had a great turnout at Meet the Teacher. Thank you to all the parents for coming out.

McCamey ISD McCamey ISD, McCamey, Texas. 1K likes. McCamey Independent School District

Andrews ISD The AHS student council officers, Principal Carranco and SRO Sgt. Daryl Cunningham proudly sporting their 💛yellow 💛 today #WestTexasStrong

Laura Navarrette

