ODESSA, Texas — Monday, investigators watched as crews removed damaged police cars and the hijacked mail truck from the Cinergy movie theatre in Odessa, Texas – the location where a shooting rampage ended Saturday.

On the other side of the crime scene tape, Midland native Billy Hale looked on as well, sitting in his pickup truck.

“Horrible, horrible,” he said. “Makes me wonder what could possibly be going through his mind.”

According to police Monday, the suspect in the string of shootings that killed 7 and injured 22 was fired from his job earlier in the day, and called 911 and the FBI tip line before the shooting began. Still – police have not released a motive.

And that leaves people like Hale wondering how this happened here, and how it happened again – another mass shooting.

“It’s a shame, man,” he said. “Shame. Shame society is coming to this.”

He explained how he struggles to explain these acts of violence to his sons.

“When something like this happens, the questions across everyone’s mind is why,” he said. “As a parent, it bothers you to not have an answer for your kids.”

“I’ve got a lot of questions,” agreed Thomas Carney, idling with his family in the truck next to Hale.

He doesn’t have answers either – but knows something has to be wrong.

“Hasn’t even been a month since El Paso,” he said. “El Paso will still be recovering for a long time.”

Signs of “El Paso Strong” are still visible within miles of the Odessa scene. Sunday night, hundreds of people came together with a message of “Permian Basin Strong.”

Mark Vega came to the scene with his 17-year-old daughter Dezarae, who works at the theatre, and laid on the ground outside as bullets flew. Her car was stuck inside the police tape, and they came to retrieve it.

He said he tried to prepare her for something like this – then it came true.

“Months ago I told her it might even happen at your work, and look what happened, it happened here,” he said. “Crazy.”

Questions remain about what motivated the killer. And for many in Odessa, questions remain about how mass shootings continue in the U.S., and in their hometown.

“It’s crazy, crazy,” said Vega. “I don’t know why either. Guess if we knew why, we could solve the problem. Guess it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

But in the meantime, those gathered reflected on the fact that more Americans have been killed while going about their daily lives.

“This scares me,” said Hale, looking out his windshield. “This scares me, you know.”