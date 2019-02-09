MIDLAND, Texas — Efforts have been ongoing to help the victims of Saturday's shootings-from benefit concerts to lemonade stands, hundreds have been doing their part.

Judy Hardy was in Lubbock when she heard the news about the Permian Basin shooting. Having relatives in law enforcement made the circumstances hit close to home for them.

"My brother-in-law is a state trooper here in town and he was actually on duty."

Hardy says once they were certain he was safe, she sat down her children and talked to them about the shooting. They told her they wanted to do something to help the injured officers by starting a lemonade stand.

"It makes my heart really happy. They've got a heart of gold," Hardy said.

"Sometimes as a parent you wonder how you're doing and so we're doing something right if they wanted to step up. This was something they could do in their little minds."

KWES

The ones putting on the lemonade stand include Hardy's four children as well as her nieces and nephews. Their ages range from four to 10 years old.

The children have been selling lemonade, sweet tea, lemon tea and almond tea. Hardy says neighbors have also brought over baked goods like pumpkin muffins and white chocolate chip cookies for them to sell.

As of 3 p.m. Hardy says they already had quite a few people swing by, some even coming solely to donate money.

The lemonade stand will be up at 6106 Valley View in Midland until they run out.