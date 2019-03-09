Cinergy Odessa opened its doors for the first time since the Permian Basin shooting on September 3.

However, to show their support for first responders, they will be offering free movies all day on September 4 and requesting monetary donations to benefit first responders.

Additionally, all first responders with an ID will receive a free $20 game card.

Tickets will only be available inside the building.

