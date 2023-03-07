Local children's advocate calls on community in response to Odessa shooting

"It's gonna take all of us, and what I'm trying to do is unite this community through these children."

ODESSA, Texas — "Not again," was Shawn Carrasco's initial reaction when he heard word of the deadly shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Odessa .

"The day it happened, because I’m linked in around town, when anything happens with kids or something, pretty much someone tags me, and I was told there was a shooting," said Carrasco. "They told me there was a shooting, five victims, and I was quick to look into it, and of course it’s always alarming for me and kind of one of the reasons why I created DGK to be a preventative measure in the community."

Carrasco is the founder of Da Gorilla Kids (DGK), a local non-profit that helps and mentors local youth in the community. One of his many goals as a children's advocate is to steer local youth away from violence, like Thursday's shooting.

"It’s just sad and it hurts me, I take it personal," said Carrasco. "I do not want to lose one child. I do not want one child, one family, to bury one or go visit one in prison, so I’m not here pointing fingers. It starts at home, or I know where it starts. We all know where it starts. I’m a solution, and doing the best that I can."

From personal experience, he said he can relate to many kids in our community.

"I have a duty to the Lord," said Carrasco. "When I was a kid, no one ever asked me what was wrong, they just passed me around, and so I understand now."

Carrasco wants young people to feel supported.

"That’s one of my missions is to help these children, give them guidance, so they can heal and understand they’re not alone, so they can begin the healing process," said Carrasco. "Not only so they don’t grow up and become murderers, but also to inspire other children and other kids."

Carrasco feels that because of what he has seen, he has a specific purpose.

"Us that survived prison, the violent gang life, we have a responsibility to the Lord and to the community," said Carrasco. "It’s our duty to go back and save these kids, because a lot of these kids don’t have father figures or make presence in their life."

But he can't do it alone, which is why he's calling on the community to help.