ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Shakespeare Festival is returning to the Globe Theater.

The Texas Shakespeare Festival Roadshow will perform two Shakespearean classics.

"As You Like It" will be on November 19, and "Twelfth Night" will be on November 20. Both shows start at 7 p.m.