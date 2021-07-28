Odessa schools share mask protocols for start of the school year

Both ECISD and First Odessa Christian Academy say they'll notify parents if there are any changes to protocol throughout the year.

ODESSA, Texas — Navigating COVID protocol is looking different this year for different schools.

"Transitioning into this school year at the moment we're going to be no mask mandates in place currently," said Tony Parris, Head of schools at First Odessa Christian Academy.

Last year, First Odessa Christian mandated masks the entire school year and didn't have to ever switch to remote learning.

So why make the switch?

"Right now, there's not a mask mandate in place. I know the CDC's looking at putting a mandate back in place, so I hope that we can have just a normal, regular school year with no masks, but things are very fluid when it comes to COVID," Parris said.

So the answer is, it could change. And that change could come at any point before or after school starts the 16th.

Board members have met to go over contingency plans.

"We just talked about that we're staying current on what's going on, which things have changed since two weeks ago when we met. We have another meeting on the 10th and I'm sure that will be another topic of discussion," Parris said.

The children will eat in the big cafeteria downstairs, but they could return to what they did last year, eating spaced out in their classrooms.

Sanitation will continue to be a big priority.

"That's going to be a big part of the school year anyway, with no masks, hey let's, this is a great habit to be in, let's wash our hands, let's use sanitizer," Parris said.

Over in the public schools, specifically at ECISD, plans are to recommend mask-wearing since it can't be mandated thanks to the governor's order.

They also plan to follow many of the safety protocols in place last year.

"Quarantining procedures will remain in effect, so families need to be prepared to make alternative plans for childcare should children be quarantined due to exposure in the school setting and that would be for both vaccinated children and un-vaccinated children," Dr. Scott Muri, ECISD superintendent said.

At the heart of it, every school, private or public, wants the safest option for everyone in the school's health.

As for other schools and other school districts, Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD is making masks optional.

Big Spring ISD is following state and TEA guidelines, so no mask mandates.