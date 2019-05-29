ODESSA, Texas — This summer, the ECISD School Nutrition Department will connect children 18 years old and younger with healthy Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) meals at no cost to the child.

There are no income requirements or registration.

Any child under the age of 18 may come to eat.

For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation. The meals will be served at many locations in Odessa.

Dates and times vary for each site.

For more information and a detailed list of locations and times for free meals you can visit the ECISD School Nutrition Department website at: https://www.ectorcountyisd.org/Domain/31