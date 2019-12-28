ODESSA, Texas — The Christmas season isn't all sparkles and presents for everyone. It is actually the time people need help most.

Local aid agencies, like the Salvation Army, see more people using their services around this time of year.

Captain Juan Gomez, Odessa Salvation Army President says, "Plenty of people are trying to save every dollar that they have available to be able to contribute toward Christmas or Thanksgiving in their homes and as a result, they come and eat at our soup kitchen."

Job layoffs make November through January tough months.



The Salvation Army helps find people who might be struggling with shelter, clothes and other basic necessities.



"That increase could be attributed to the fact that certain industries did have to let go of some of their workers and whether permanent or temporary they did seek assistance through the Salvation Army and luckily thanks to community partners like an empty stocking, we were able to meet that need," Gomez said.

People need help all year and there is never a slow season at the Salvation Army.

"I'd like to say that there's a certain time of the year when things just dwindle and they slow down, but every day at the Salvation Army can be very busy," Gomez said.

So busy that the Salvation Army hasn't seen one empty bed the past six months.

Whatever the service someone needs, help is always available.

RELATED: Salvation Army Angel trees set for distribution

RELATED: Locations for the 2019 Salvation Army Toy Drive

RELATED: Salvation Army in Odessa kicks off their red kettle campaign today

RELATED: No cash for the red kettle? Salvation Army now taking mobile payments