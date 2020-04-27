ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa City Council has appointed a temporary councilman for District 1.

Reverend Michael K. Shelton, minister of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, has been selected to fill the spot until the November election.

Shelton has lived in the district for three years.

The appointment is only temporary. If Shelton wishes to keep the seat he will need to be elected in November when the term ends.

This appointment comes after Malcom Hamilton resigned from the council at the end of March.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Odessa city councilman Malcolm Hamilton resigns

Ector County prepares to open drive-thru testing site opening Monday