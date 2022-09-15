Odessa resident sentenced to 20 years in prison for racing on highway charges

21-year-old Albertico Valenzuela was arrested back in 2018 after a multiple vehicle crash investigation that left four people dead in West Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — 21-year-old Albertico Valenzuela has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on four charges of racing on highway (causing serious bodily injury or death).

These were all second degree felonies. Valenzuela was arrested back in October 2018 in West Odessa after a multiple vehicle crash investigation that left four people dead.

Texas DPS later determined that this crash was the result of two cars drag racing at speeds over 100 miles per hour on W. 16th St. and FM 1936.

An Ector County grand jury indicted Valenzuela on March 18, 2019 and his trail began on September 12, 2022 in the 161st District Court of Ector County.

Valenzuela pled guilty to the four charges and decided to have the jury assess his punishment.