Odessa resident puts on Way Out West Bull Bash Rodeo Saturday

ODESSA, Texas — The Way Out West Bull Bash Rodeo event was held in Odessa Saturday.

They had special guest Chandler Pearson Band and over 40 riders, PRCA Bull Fighters (RayRay McCullough, and Johnny Yates Jr.), goat roping, live music, BBQ and more.

Odessa resident Kinslee Looney, with the help of friends and sponsors, put the event on to give the community another fun family-friendly event that they could come to.

"I really did it because I wanted the community to get back together and do something in our town," Looney said. "Odessa doesn't have a lot to do to bring families out, and we're a family-friendly event. We have bands, music, goat roping, bull rides, all kinds of stuff going on."