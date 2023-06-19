City of Odessa reopens recycling center with change that impacts entire system

10 new containers at the "Time Machine" location should help eliminate trash contamination in the bins. The new recycling program will also be more cost-effective.

ODESSA, Texas — For those Odessans looking to recycle, the recycling center is once again open. Following a pause in operations to create a new system and renovate the facility, the city is now providing recycling services.

The recycling center in Odessa, also known as the "Time Machine," which is located on 42nd Street, has gone through a time machine of its own. The centralized location will make it easier on everybody involved in the recycling process.

Odessa Mayor Javier Joven discussed some of the old issues, saying that people "were just dumping their bags and dumping their recyclables, and then it was contaminated.”

Joven noted that with the changes made, “anything that’s contaminated, then we’ll be able to dispose of, more easily, more cost-effective and also we’re not having it on the ground.”

Joven believes the program is a positive change from old systems.

“Those systems no longer are feasible, and for the reason is that the partnership isn’t there, and the city’s a lot bigger now in it’s footprint than it was 20-30 years ago, so there’s a huge strain on resources," said Joven. "So, one is basically continue the services, do it at an affordable price and then provide a true product of what recycling is.”

That true product is created by having more control over what people place in the containers to avoid the potential for trash to contaminate the bins.

Four new green bins are plastic only, like water bottles, four new yellow bins are for cardboard only, like cardboard boxes, and two new blue bins are for mixed paper and newspaper.

There is excitement for the staff as this transition gets going.

“It’s a little more compact, the footprint’s a little bit smaller, and so we’ll be able to control it a lot easier," said Joven. "This is something that the staff has been pressing for and working for for the last 20 years, and so they’re very excited and ecstatic that we finally made these changes.”

Change takes time, and for recycling in Odessa, this is just a start.

“The external vendor was holding their costs down, but on the internal, the costs for the city to be able to provide that kept going up and up and up, and it just became unfeasible," said Joven. "So… we are looking into it, we’ve always looked into it. We are looking for partnership, but we’re looking for something that’s more equitable. And I think that we’re getting very close to finding that and being able to go forward with it.”

The changes will also save the city about $400,000 that it will look to reinvest in city employees to be able to help with retention efforts.