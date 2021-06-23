Odessa City Council reallocating unused COVID-19 funds

After two organizations returned their unused COVID-19 funds, city council voted to send those funds to a different organization.

ODESSA, Texas — There were several organizations in Odessa that were allocated funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, not all organizations used those funds. SHARE and the Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin returned $90,000 to the city between the two of them.

These funds need to be used to prevent, prepare for, or respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Community Development Department put out a request for projects with a notice of funding availability. However, only one organization requested funding.

The city's mortgage, rent and utility assistance program requested those funds. The goal is to provide households that reside within city limits who have been impacted by COVID-19 assistance with rent, mortgages, utilities or some combination.

About 25 clients have been helped through this program, but it is a long and tedious process according to Merita Sandoval, who works in the Community Development Department.

Sandoval said that there has to be documentation that shows that someone was affected by COVID-19. Also, to qualify, that person has to have low to moderate income, live within city limits, and live at the house that they are requesting assistance for.

"On the rent and the mortgage, we do not give any of the money directly to the citizen. We pay directly to the mortgage company, or the landlord, or the utility company. It's not that they come in and think that we're going to hand them a check to pay their rent, and we're not," Sandoval said.

Those who believe they may qualify for this kind of assistance can reach out to the Community Development Department for more information.