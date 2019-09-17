ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa will be holding two public hearings to address any concerns citizens may have about contaminated groundwater.

Water underneath property adjacent to city limits was found to be contaminated by oilfield service and supply operations.

According to the city, the responsible party came forward and wishes to fix the situation.

Investigators determined the contamination does not affect the water source for the City of Odessa, meaning it is still safe for drinking, showering and other uses.

If you have any concerns you can attend a public meeting or a public hearing on the issue.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on September 19 at the Salinas Park Community Center.

If you would rather attend the hearing, it will be held at 10 a.m. on October 8 in the City Council Chambers on the fifth floor of City Hall.