Odessa Police Department warns of the dangers of underage drinking

ODESSA, Texas — With the Odessa police responding to several underage drinking parties and alcohol-related crashes involving minors, the Odessa Police Department warns of dangers.

Since last year, the police department has issued over a hundred citations and made several arrests in alcohol-related offenses involving minors.

OPD says that parents should set a good example by encouraging their children not to drink and drive and to never get in a vehicle with someone who has been drinking.

Along with the warning of dangers of underage drinking, the Odessa Police Department has teamed up with the T.A.B.C. and Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse to help combat underage drinking.

The Odessa Police Department also wants to warn that if anyone under the age of 21 is caught driving with any amount of alcohol in their system, the penalties are: