ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is looking for a missing woman, 35-year-old Jodi Leigh Tucker.

Tucker was last seen on Monday at the 4700 block of Devonian Ave. in Odessa.

She is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

OPD is asking that anyone with information on Tucker's whereabouts call Detective D. Rocha at (432) 335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.