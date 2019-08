ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Katrina Simmons, 43, was last seen on July 31.

She was wearing a green top with black leggings that had two white stripes down the side.

Simmons drives a tan Chevy Tahoe with black wheels.

Simmons may be in the Midland Odessa area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the Odessa Police Department.