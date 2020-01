ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are investigating a 15 year old girl was hit by a car.

The girl has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident took place on Highway 191 near East Loop 338.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

