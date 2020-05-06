ODESSA, Texas — A new set of police officers will soon be hitting the streets in Odessa.

The latest group of Odessa police recruits started in January, but their training and graduation were delayed due to COVID-19.

This group of recruits practiced safe driving Friday at Ratliff Stadium. The training was part of a 40-hour driving course required for all recruits at the police academy.

OPD says this group is set to finally graduate on July 24.

