Odessa Police wear pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Officers spent their own money on the badges, and all funds are going toward Pink the Basin, a non-profit that helps women who can't afford certain medical procedures such a mammograms and other diagnostic services.

"I can't think of anybody that I know that hasn't been touched by one form of cancer or another. Be a family member or a friend or something. So, it's vitally important that we need to support our citizens, we need to support the survivors, that we need to support everyone going through this struggle," OPD Chief Mike Gerke said.