Odessa Police officer placed on leave after being investigated by MPD

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after Midland Police opened an investigation on her.

Officer Annette Cooper is on leave without pay while she is being investigated for a criminal offense.

An OPD spokesperson could not say what the officer is being investigated for, but there is an ongoing administrative investigation.

The Midland Police Department contacted OPD on November 22, 2021 to let them know about the investigation.