Odessa Police holding neighborhood watch meeting

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be holding a meeting for its Neighborhood Watch Program on January 25.
This program encourages citizens to form watch groups within their neighborhoods and help reduce crime in the community.
From 7 to 9 p.m., citizens can stop by the Odessa Police Department and learn about how to work with their neighbors as well as how to look for and report suspicious activity to police.
OPD will hold more neighborhood watch meetings in the future, so if you miss this meeting keep an eye on the Facebook page for the next one.