Odessa Police holding neighborhood watch meeting

Citizens can learn about how to work with their neighbors as well as how to look for and report suspicious activity to police.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be holding a meeting for its Neighborhood Watch Program on January 25.

This program encourages citizens to form watch groups within their neighborhoods and help reduce crime in the community.

From 7 to 9 p.m., citizens can stop by the Odessa Police Department and learn about how to work with their neighbors as well as how to look for and report suspicious activity to police.