Odessa Police looking for man missing since Aug. 21

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

Patrick Anderson was last seen by his loved ones on August 21, 2022.

The car he was driving was found near 4000 Tanglewood by his wife five days after he went missing.

Police have included pictures of Anderson to assist the public in locating him.