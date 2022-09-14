x
Odessa Police looking for man missing since Aug. 21

Police say the car he was in was found near 4000 Tanglewood.
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

Patrick Anderson was last seen by his loved ones on August 21, 2022.

The car he was driving was found near 4000 Tanglewood by his wife five days after he went missing.

Police have included pictures of Anderson to assist the public in locating him.

If you have any information on where Anderson could be, you are asked to call Detective J. Santana at 432-335-3347 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #22-0014061. 

