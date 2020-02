ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are asking for help finding a missing 77-year-old man.

Harrison Acton, was last seen at 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday wearing blue jeans and a green Border Patrol hat.

Police say Acton might be in a gray 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with a license plate number AN94896.

If you have any info on Acton you are asked to call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.