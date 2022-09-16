x
Odessa Police hosting Impact Party

The event will feature food, music, jumpers and resources on crime prevention.
Credit: Odessa Police

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be hosting an Impact Party on Sept. 17.

This event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion on E. 8th Street.

Featured will be food, music and jumpers as well as crime prevention resources.

Several law branches of law enforcement will be there including the crime scene unit, bomb squad, Citizens on Patrol and the SWAT Team.

There will also be an adoption event taking place during the party. You can adopt a pet for just $27, though the department is only taking cash.

For more information on the event you can visit the department's Facebook page.

Posted by Odessa Police Department on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

