Odessa Police honor fallen officer on 38th anniversary of his death

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department honored one of its fallen officers Wednesday.

Corporal G. T. Toal was killed on August 19, 1982 in a motorcycle accident while performing a funeral escort.

To honor Corporal Toal on the 38th anniversary of his death, OPD placed a wreath at the memorial statue on the front lawn of the police department.