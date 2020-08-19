Odessa Police honor fallen officer on 38th anniversary of his death

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department honored one of its fallen officers Wednesday.
Corporal G. T. Toal was killed on August 19, 1982 in a motorcycle accident while performing a funeral escort.
To honor Corporal Toal on the 38th anniversary of his death, OPD placed a wreath at the memorial statue on the front lawn of the police department.
The wreath will be displayed at the statue from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday. Anyone wishing to show their respects can visit the memorial during this time.