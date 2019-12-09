ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police honored the 12th anniversary of a fallen officer on September 12.

In 2007, Corporal Abel Marquez was responding to a domestic violence call when he was killed in the line of duty.

To honor the fallen officer the department placed a wreath at the memorial statue. The wreath will remain until sundown on Thursday.

"Every year when this time comes around, you feel that loss," said OPD Chief Mike Gerke.

"Abel's brother Pete was a lieutenant here for many years and I still consider him one of my best friends, so when your best friend's brother passes in this manner, it leaves a mark on you, I think it's left a mark on the Odessa Police Department."

Anyone wishing to show their respects is encouraged to visit the memorial is encouraged to do so.

