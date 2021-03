Officers joining the force include several native Odessans, as well as people born in places like Iraq and Cuba.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has welcomed in 11 new officers.

The new officers graduated from the Odessa Police Academy and were inducted into the force on March 5. They were members of the 21st session of the academy.

Police Chief Mike Gerke was on hand to welcome the new recruits as they were inducted in.